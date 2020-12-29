Goals Galore in 1961

The recent All Ireland final between Limerick and Waterford saw 49 points in total scored (0-30 to 0-19). There was no goal scored in this game. However, there was no shortage of goals when Kilruane MacDonaghs clashed with Roscrea in the North senior championship in June 1961 in Nenagh. In a game that attracted an attendance of 2,000 a total of 15 goals - yes 15 - was recorded in this game with the final score line of 9-7 to 6-8 in favour of Kilruane MacDonaghs. Needless to say neither team played with a sweeper! The Kilruane goal scorers were Sean Williams with 3 goals, Tom McLoughney 2 goals, Hugh 'Bazil' Tooher 2 goals, Liam Tierney and Charlie McLoughney 1 goal each. The point scorers were Jimmy Gibson and Sean Williams 2 points each, Mike Ryan, Tom McLoughney and Charlie McLoughney 1 point each. The Kilruane MacDonaghs team was; Tommy O'Brien, Podge Ryan, Tom Hensey, Joe Williams, Liam White, Jimmy Gibson, Mick Fahy, Des Gaynor, Mike Ryan, Vincent Tierney, Charlie McLoughney, Liam Tierney, Sean Williams, Hugh 'Bazil' Tooher, Tom McLoughney. Paddy O'Dwyer came on as a substitute for Vincent Tierney.