Tipperary County Council staff phone bill over past two years revealed

Tipperary County Council staff ran up a phone bill of €214,930 in under a two-year period.

Figures obtained by TipperaryLive.ie under the Freedom of Information Act show that the Council had a mobile phone bill of €120,588 for 2019 and a bill of €94,342 up to November 11 of last year.

The total number of staff that had council owned phones for 2019 was 511. These included 270 basic phones and 241 smartphones, with the models including MobiWire Dakota, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung Galaxy A8 and Samsung Galaxy A50.

525 staff members had council owned phones year-to-date (November 11, 2020). These included 243 basic phones and 282 smartphones, with the models including Nokia 3310, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A51.

According to a council spokesperson, smartphones are issued where there is a business requirement for the employee to be contactable when they are away from their office base, by virtue of the duties assigned to that employee.

Smartphones facilitate on-site updating of information as required by council sections, and out of hours contact by virtue of their duties and their post.

Phone numbers are also available on the emergency plan which is available to the elected members of the Council.