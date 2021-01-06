Clonmel and Kilkenny solicitor firms paid over €650,000 in legal fees by Tipperary Council

Tipperary County Council paid €904,566 in legal fees across a 22-month period.

Figures obtained by TipperaryLive.ie under the Freedom of Information Act show that the council paid a total of €597,282 in 2019 and €307,284 year-to-date (October 31, 2020). Fees were spread out across a total of 33 firms in 2019 and 25 firms year-to-date in 2020.

Binchy Solicitors in Clonmel received approximately €313,655 for general local government legal advice during this period, whilst James Harte and Son Solicitors based in Kilkenny received €336,755 for property/conveyancing related work. Among the others to receive the highest fees from the council were David Hodgins and Company in Nenagh (€64,634) and David Humphries BL (€48,293).

According to a Tipperary County Council spokesperson, enforcement issues, parking cases, advice regarding planning and environmental matters, High Court injunctions, and judicial review proceedings on planning related matters were among the reasons for the payment of legal fees.