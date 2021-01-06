Tipperary drug addiction services 'starved of funding', Council meeting told

A motion aimed at providing funding for services that deal with drug addiction in the locality was unanimously supported at the recent meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Clonmel’s Cllr Richie Molloy called on the Council to write to the Ministers for Justice, Finance, and Public Expenditure and Reform requesting that they make provisions to allow for drug related money, confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime legislation, to be redirected from central Government back into local addiction services, youth organisations and community initiatives to combat the effect of addiction on Tipperary communities.

Cllr Molloy said the necessary legislation change is a matter of urgency.

“There have been a huge amount of drug fines,” Cllr Molloy told the meeting.

“I am conscious that addiction counsellors, youth organisations are starved of funding.

“This would be one way of taking money from drug barons and helping the people affected,” he continued.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Máirín McGrath said: “As a young member of Council, I can see first-hand unfortunately the issues of drug addiction and the spin-offs effects it has on mental health.”

She added that using the money confiscated from drug crime to help local services would be a “positive change”.