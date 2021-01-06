Tipperary councillor lands top position on Southern Health Forum

Tipperary councillor Declan Burgess has been elected the new chairperson of the Southern Health Forum.

Cllr Burgess said he will use his position on the Forum, which is run by the HSE, to shed clarity and raise concerns regarding the future of St Patrick’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel.



“I have been informed by the chief officer of the South East Community Healthcare that there is no proposal to relocate the rehabilitation unit from Cashel,” the Cashel councillor said.

The Fine Gael councillor added: “I am up for the challenge of leading an open and effective health forum for councillors across Ireland South.”