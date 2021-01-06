'Large volume' of Tipperary domestic violence incidents relate to siblings and parents

Domestic abuse incidents have increased across the Tipperary Garda Division by 11%, the recent County Joint Policing Committee meeting was told.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said there were 656 reports of domestic violence between January and December 1, 2020.

Of those, there were 34 breaches of barring orders, 35 breaches of protection orders and three breaches of safety orders.

“The vast majority are domestic disputes where no offence is disclosed. This is where people don’t wish to make complaints when we call to see them,” he said.

“To support these people, we call back to them within a 24-hour period and then the Garda Victim Service Office do a further call back to them. 547 of the 656 reports fall into this category,” the Chief Superintendent said.

He said a “large volume” of these incidents relate to siblings and parents since Covid-19 restrictions came into place.

“These include adult siblings returning home because they can’t work some place and it’s causing tension in houses, and then there are issues involving younger children and conflict with their parents.

“We go in and support everyone as best we can and make sure everyone is aware of any issues that need to be addressed. If there are any concerns, we bring in Tusla if there are children present to make sure they are being looked out for,” he said.

The Tipperary Garda Division has recorded 463 crimes against the person, a decrease of 16%.

ASSAULTS

Crimes against the person include assault, murder, murder threat, harassment, child abandonment, and neglect or abuse.

However, whilst Cahir (34%), Tipperary Town (42%) and Thurles (41%) recorded decreases, Clonmel (16%) and Nenagh (2%) recorded increases in crimes against the person.

There were a total of 341 assaults (-20%) across the Division, with Clonmel (14%) the only Garda District to record an increase in assaults with a total of 135.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart attributed the rise in the Clonmel Garda District to an increase in Section 2 minor assaults.