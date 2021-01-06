'Covid has made starting a new job strange,' says Tipperary woman

A Tipperary woman says it was “surreal” being a student and “strange” starting a new job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the days passed it was clear that I was never going to get back to college as I knew it,” says Poulmucka’s Róisín O’Donnell, who graduated during the second lockdown with a BSc in Agricultural Science from Waterford Institute of Technology.

However, she says the pandemic brought out a “great community spirit” between students and lecturers at the college. “Everyone was willing to help each other as we all had the same goal of getting through the final exams,” the 23-year-old says.

Róisín is on the Dairygold Graduate Development Programme, where she is leading numerous campaigns and gets to write for Dairygold publications. “Covid has made starting a new job strange as I have only met a small number of the team I work with in person, but Zoom and Microsoft Teams have helped to bridge the gap,” the former Cashel Community School student adds.