UPDATE: Restrictions in place at Tipperary County Council offices from Monday

From Monday next, further changes to Tipperary County Council services will apply amid Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Access to all Council offices will be restricted to an appointment-based service and offices will be closed to walk-in services to support reduced mobility.

Access to all essential services can be made by phone, post, email and online. Attendance at civic and district offices will be by facilitated by appointment only, where considered necessary.

"Tipperary County Council would like to reassure our citizens during this difficult time that the health and wellbeing of our customers, councillors, employees and their families is of the upmost importance, and it is our intention to ensure that service provision is maintained at its highest capacity in accordance with relevant public health advice and standard operating guidelines," a Tipperary County Council spokesperson says.

All construction activity will cease subject to the following:

• Designated social housing projects deemed essential that will be completed by February 28

• Housing voids work

• Housing adaptation work with consent of the owner

• Critical maintenance, repair and construction of road, drainage infrastructure such as winter maintenance and/or road safety issues.

The latest guidance on the availability of all Council services can be found on www.tipperarycoco.ie.