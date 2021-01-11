Borris in Ossory GAA response to Covid-19

Help during the coronavirus crisis

The current situation with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) virus is very serious and is a worrying time for everyone, with this comes a lot of stress, uncertainty and anxiety. It is one of those times when it is more important than ever that we all pull together and do what we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community. It is unlikely that our community will remain untouched by COVID- 19 in spite of all our best efforts, therefore it is important that we have supports in place to help everyone where possible.  

Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA were very quick to respond during the first lockdown and immediately put in place a Club Covid Volunteer group to assist anyone needing help, particularly the elderly, those living alone and the more vulnerable members of the community. The club would like it to be known that this group of volunteers continues to be available to assist anyone in the community who needs help with shopping for groceries or fuel and collection of prescriptions or hot meals, so that they can remain in the safety of their own homes.  If anyone has concerns about anybody in the community please tell any of the volunteers who will make contact with them and ensure that their requirements are met. 

All HSE Guidelines and Safety measures will be adhered to, particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of masks, hand hygiene etc. 

The following is a list of the volunteers, their phone numbers and an area of responsibility in the parish designated to them.   

 

BORRIS IN OSSORY VILLAGE 

Brian Kealy 086 3547516 

Ian Hanrahan 086 1301796 

Ronan Kelly 087 3375525 

T. J. Keenan 087 6549889 

Ger Bergin 086 3192887 

Conor Bergin 087 1620097 

 

DERRIN 

Eoin Phelan 0866012371 

Owen Drennan 087 9813560 

 

GREENROADS 

Jimmy Daly 0879693855 

Alan Drennan 087 6897765 

Jackie Quinlan 087 1391136 

 

KNOCKAROO 

John Kealy 087 6800860 

Aaron Dunphy 087 1749304 

 

KILLASMEESTIA 

Trevor Moore 0878 7562890 

Eoghan Whelan 087 7386272 

 

KILCOKE/BALLYBROPHY 

Jim Fitzpatrick 087 9578202 

Sue Hickey 087 6028024 

Mary Ellen Ryan 087 1246925 

Colm Stapleton 085 1466252 

 

SKEIRKE/GARRON 

Michael Breen 085 2035489 

Neil Foyle 085 1970618 

Diarmuid Quinlan 087 1307980 

Ollie Quinlan 085 2789890 

 