Borris in Ossory GAA response to Covid-19

The current situation with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) virus is very serious and is a worrying time for everyone, with this comes a lot of stress, uncertainty and anxiety. It is one of those times when it is more important than ever that we all pull together and do what we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community. It is unlikely that our community will remain untouched by COVID- 19 in spite of all our best efforts, therefore it is important that we have supports in place to help everyone where possible.

Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton GAA were very quick to respond during the first lockdown and immediately put in place a Club Covid Volunteer group to assist anyone needing help, particularly the elderly, those living alone and the more vulnerable members of the community. The club would like it to be known that this group of volunteers continues to be available to assist anyone in the community who needs help with shopping for groceries or fuel and collection of prescriptions or hot meals, so that they can remain in the safety of their own homes. If anyone has concerns about anybody in the community please tell any of the volunteers who will make contact with them and ensure that their requirements are met.

All HSE Guidelines and Safety measures will be adhered to, particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of masks, hand hygiene etc.

The following is a list of the volunteers, their phone numbers and an area of responsibility in the parish designated to them.

BORRIS IN OSSORY VILLAGE

Brian Kealy 086 3547516

Ian Hanrahan 086 1301796

Ronan Kelly 087 3375525

T. J. Keenan 087 6549889

Ger Bergin 086 3192887

Conor Bergin 087 1620097

DERRIN

Eoin Phelan 0866012371

Owen Drennan 087 9813560

GREENROADS

Jimmy Daly 0879693855

Alan Drennan 087 6897765

Jackie Quinlan 087 1391136

KNOCKAROO

John Kealy 087 6800860

Aaron Dunphy 087 1749304

KILLASMEESTIA

Trevor Moore 0878 7562890

Eoghan Whelan 087 7386272

KILCOKE/BALLYBROPHY

Jim Fitzpatrick 087 9578202

Sue Hickey 087 6028024

Mary Ellen Ryan 087 1246925

Colm Stapleton 085 1466252

SKEIRKE/GARRON

Michael Breen 085 2035489

Neil Foyle 085 1970618

Diarmuid Quinlan 087 1307980

Ollie Quinlan 085 2789890