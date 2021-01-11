Covid crisis impacting mail deliveries across the globe

Widespread Covid-related restrictions and local lockdowns across the world continue to impact the distribution and delivery of international parcels and letters according to An Post.

The number of international flights continues to be severely impacted by the Covid crisis, with only limited space available for international letters and parcels.

As a result, many items posted in Ireland during December for delivery across the world are still in transit through airports and sea ports.

Also, local delivery depots across the globe have been impacted by Covid, while some areas are also dealing with severe winter weather conditions.

An Post expects to be receiving incoming international Christmas parcels and letters for delivery in Ireland throughout January.

A spokesperson for An Post stated: "We assure customers that we continue to deliver all international letters and parcels as soon as they are received into Ireland."