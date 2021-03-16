Councillor Sean Ryan welcomes funding for Two Mile Borris NS

Two new sensory classrooms on the way for the school

Moycarkey-Borris based Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the approval by the Department of Education for two new Sensory classrooms at Scoil Mochaomhóg Naofa in Two Mile Borris.



Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star Cllr Ryan said ‘’ I was delighted to receive confirmation from the Department of Education on Wednesday last that Two Mile Borris NS has been approved for funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme for 2021.

"This will mean that the school will get two new sensory classrooms which will be a huge addition to the school and will in particular benefit children with additional learning needs’’.



Cllr Ryan added: "this is a huge achievement for Two Mile Borris and along with both Pouldine NS and Littleton NS is the third school in the parish to be granted approval for additional accommodation in the past few months.

"I want to pay tribute to Principal Michael Ryan, his hard working staff and Board of Management as well as Minister Norma Foley and local TD Jackie Cahill for all their work on this project. With the council set to build 22 new homes at Ned Hayes Park in Two Mile Borris over next few years this additional educational facility will become even more important’’.