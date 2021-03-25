Tipperary to be CCTV pilot scheme

There has been a long running saga with the connection of CCTV in communities with GDPR and other regualtions hampering the operation and access to the recordings

Tipperary is to be considered a pilot scheme for the country for the rollout of community based CCTV, members of the local Municipal District Council have been informed this week.



Following a series of questions from Cllrs Jim Ryan (IND) and Sean Ryan (FF), it as revealed that the county would be used as a pilot scheme with the Fethard and Littleton projects to be the first in line to be up and running.



There has been a long running saga with the connection of CCTV in communities with GDPR and other regualtions hampering the operation and access to the recordings. Housing and managing the system has also been a real stumbling block throughout the country, but the Tipperary model will attempt to deal with these issues and form a template for the rest of the country to follow in due course, drawing from the experience of Fethard and Littleton.



Cllr Jim Ryan also asked for the CCTV cameras in Thurles town to be dealt with and for pressure to be placed on the relevant department to get them in place and working.