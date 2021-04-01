Historic Moyaliffe House open days planned

One of Tipperary's most distinguished and historic homes will open its doors to the general public for two days in May, to allow for viewing of the restored premises and its magnificent surrounds.



Open Days are planned for historic Moyaliffe House, Ballycahill, on May 8 and 15 (pending restrictions) and will certainly draw great interest from so many who have connections to the estate.



“We are really looking forward to doing this but if necessary if restrictions don't allow, we will postpone to the earliest dates we can to run it. The way it is turning out, these first Open Days will be confined to people from the local area and we are hoping for the May dates,” new proprietor Paul Vallely, told tipperarylive.ie



Historic Moyaliffe House in former times

The idea came about due to the ongoing restoration works which have been underway over the past year and a half under the watchful eye of Paul and his wife Lorna, although much of the work had to be halted due to the current restrictions on construction work.



“A significant number of people who had connections with the estate had asked us to open the grounds to the public to see what has been achieved, which is what we are now looking forward to doing. We have a Facebook page that might be of interest to people also.



“Of note, is the fact we look like getting the historic Moyaliffe ‘Landau’ coach on permanent loan from the Limerick Civic Trust. We will be doing some restoration work on the coach which should arrive here late next week. The coach will be housed in its original home, that being the stone coach house built in the 1800’s,” Paul said.



In order to control attendances at the open days,entry is by ticket only and they cost €5 per person and include guided tour as well as historic displays. A cafe will be on site with all proceeds going to local charity. Tickers are available on the Garden Tours of Ireland website:



https://www.gardentours ofireland.com/moyaliffe

So, if you have an interest in seeing one of the finest gardens and historic houses in the locality, mark the date in your diary and book your ticket now.