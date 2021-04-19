Tipperary animal rescue raising funds to secure pets after attempted break-in

A Tipperary animal rescue has launched a GoFundMe to raise much-needed funds to upgrade its security system after an attempted break-in last month.

Gardaí are investigating after three masked people were disturbed during the incident at PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone at approximately 9.30pm on March 12.

Gina Hetherington of PAWS says €15,000 has to be raised to cover the cost of CCTV cameras that were broken during the incident, in addition to installing secure wooden fencing and lighting in the kennels.

“Targeting pets is one thing, but targeting an animal rescue is another thing altogether,” Gina says.

Given the manner is which the attempted break in was carried out, Gina believes the intruders had visited PAWS previously.

“Seeing three masked people on the CCTV in the garden wasn’t a nice experience, and it all feels a bit too close for comfort for me,” she says.

“It’s obviously people who have been here before. They broke the camera at the entrance and then parked up and came across the field to the kennels, where they broke cameras outside and inside the kennels yard.

“We have over 70 retired greyhounds and they have been through enough in their short lives without getting nicked by these people.

“Fortunately the on-site security saw them on the camera and they took off,” Gina continues.

FUNDRAISING

PAWS’ fundraising events have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, with Gina therefore encouraging the public to support the charity’s GoFundMe endeavours to keep its pets secure.

“We are only rehoming by appointment at the moment and there are people coming here all the time looking to come in and see the dogs,” Gina says.

“While they are standing at the gate talking to you they can see every dog in the yard because up until now we have only had wired fencing. And without proper lighting, the problem with CCTV is that everything is black and white,” she added.