Rachael Blackmore 1/100 For RTÉ Sportsperson Of The Year as jockey championship title looms
The 2021 Grand National hero now trails Paul Townend, the defending champion, by four
Rachael Blackmore
Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore has edged one closer to Paul Townend in the race to be crowned champion jockey after riding a treble at Kilbeggan on Friday and now punters have backed her into 1/100 for the RTÉ award.
The 2021 Grand National hero now trails Townend, the defending champion, by four, with six more meetings remaining, including the Punchestown Festival so fans of the Tipperary jockey are certain of an RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year title for the 31-year-old star.
The chances of Blackmore landing the National Hunt Champion Jockey title was given a further boost on Saturday as the Queen of Cheltenham will ride Envoi Allen for the first time for his big clash with Monkfish in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday.
With a few more majors and the Tokyo Olympics to come, Blackmore could have a battle at the top but big wins will need to come from Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy (25/1) if they are to come close to her. Any Dublin senior footballer to land the award is a 20/1 chance while boxer Katie Taylor is the closest in pursuit at 12/1.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It appears that Rachael Blackmore has secured the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award already according to Irish punters who have backed her off the boards with the champion jockey title dangling in front of her. The Tipperary jockey is now into 1/100 to be crowned the RTE Sportsperson of the Year as she trails Paul Townend by four winners with six more meetings remaining including the Punchestown Festival.”
RTE Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 ~ Outright Betting
1-100 Rachael Blackmore
12 Katie Taylor
20 Sanita Puspure
20 Sam Bennett
20 Any Dublin Senior Footballer
25 Rory McIlroy
25 Shane Lowry
40 Paul O'Donovan
40 Annalise Murphy
66 TJ Reid
66 David Clifford
66 Gearoid Hegarty
100 Jack Kennedy
100 Ciaran Kilkenny
100 Padraig Harrington
100 Rhys McGlenaghan
100 Cian Lynch
100 Kelly Harrington
200 Jack Wooley
200 Natalya Coyle
200 Phil Healy
250 Fintan McCarthy
250 Gary O'Donovan
500 Nicolas Roche
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on