Rachael Blackmore 1/100 For RTÉ Sportsperson Of The Year as jockey championship title looms

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore has edged one closer to Paul Townend in the race to be crowned champion jockey after riding a treble at Kilbeggan on Friday and now punters have backed her into 1/100 for the RTÉ award.

The 2021 Grand National hero now trails Townend, the defending champion, by four, with six more meetings remaining, including the Punchestown Festival so fans of the Tipperary jockey are certain of an RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year title for the 31-year-old star.

The chances of Blackmore landing the National Hunt Champion Jockey title was given a further boost on Saturday as the Queen of Cheltenham will ride Envoi Allen for the first time for his big clash with Monkfish in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday.

With a few more majors and the Tokyo Olympics to come, Blackmore could have a battle at the top but big wins will need to come from Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy (25/1) if they are to come close to her. Any Dublin senior footballer to land the award is a 20/1 chance while boxer Katie Taylor is the closest in pursuit at 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It appears that Rachael Blackmore has secured the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award already according to Irish punters who have backed her off the boards with the champion jockey title dangling in front of her. The Tipperary jockey is now into 1/100 to be crowned the RTE Sportsperson of the Year as she trails Paul Townend by four winners with six more meetings remaining including the Punchestown Festival.”

RTE Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 ~ Outright Betting

1-100 Rachael Blackmore

12 Katie Taylor

20 Sanita Puspure

20 Sam Bennett

20 Any Dublin Senior Footballer

25 Rory McIlroy

25 Shane Lowry

40 Paul O'Donovan

40 Annalise Murphy

66 TJ Reid

66 David Clifford

66 Gearoid Hegarty

100 Jack Kennedy

100 Ciaran Kilkenny

100 Padraig Harrington

100 Rhys McGlenaghan

100 Cian Lynch

100 Kelly Harrington

200 Jack Wooley

200 Natalya Coyle

200 Phil Healy

250 Fintan McCarthy

250 Gary O'Donovan

500 Nicolas Roche