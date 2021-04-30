St Michael NS Holycross to get three new classrooms

There is great excitement this morning in St Michael's National School in Holycross following news that two Special Education Needs classrooms and one mainstream prefabricated classroom has been sanctioned by Education Minister Norma Foley.

The school, located right the heart of the village, close to historic Holycross Abbey, submitted the proposal to provide the new facilities some time ago, and the sanctioning of the classrooms this morning has been received with great welcome.

Fianna Fail TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill and Independent TD and past pupil of the school, Deputy Michael Lowry both said that the announcement is great news for St Michael's NS and have welcomed the investment by the department and by Minister Foley.

Deputy Cahill said: "These facilities will make a huge difference to this well known school in Holycross and I am delighted for the principal and the staff that their hard work is being recognised and that the department has seen fit to invest in the community through providing these classrooms. It is a great boost and I thank my party colleague Minister Foley for her announcement this morning which is very welcome," Deputy Cahill said.

Deputy Lowry said that the additional space will facilitate the continued growth of his alma mater and will be a major plus in enhancing the educational needs of the locality.

"I am delighted to welcome this expansion because this school has been advancing, growing and developing at an increasing rate over the last number of years. As a past pupil of the school, I have a particular interest in St Michael's and I am thrilled that the enhanced facilities will be of enormous benefit to the staff, the students and the community at large. Now that we have confirmation of this we also have to address the land requirement to facilitate the complete development of the campus," Deputy Lowry said.

School Principal Louise Delaney told tipperarylive.ie that the management and staff are "thrilled to bits with the news."

"We are overjoyed with this fabulous news. The ASD unit will be a major boost to us and this announcement will allow us to look at our whole school building and to assess what is best for us going forward. The announcement also comes as a very timely one in terms of boosting staff morale after what has been a very difficult few months. Our staff and pupils had to step up and embrace new ways of teaching and that was not easy. So, to have received this great news today is a great boost to us all," she said.