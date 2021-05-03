Moyne-Templetuohy news - resumption of public Masses

Public masses in the parish will resume from Monday, May 10. Morning masses will take place during the week with weekend masses on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 10am in Moyne and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 11am in Templetuohy.

Fifty people will be allowed to attend these services and we ask people to heed the advice of our stewards and public health advice. Weekend masses will continue to be streamed from our two churches via the following link – www.churchcamlive.ie - scroll down to see our parish name Moyne-Templetuohy.

Condolences

Sincere sympathies to the families, relatives, and friends John Maher, Gortnahoe and late of Boulabeha and Joe Foy, Templemore. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

Anniversary Masses

Anniversary masses this weekend: Saturday evening – Deceased members of the Moran Family, Toher, Sunday morning – Jimmy Doyle, Cooleeney. Anniversary mases for both churches can now be arranged with Fr. Murphy to avoid duplication and confusion. Due to the volume of people requesting masses it may be necessary for people to share Mass intentions going forward.

Church collections

Donations to the church envelope collections, priest’s collection and Trócaire can be made in the coming weeks. Cheques for the priest’s collection should be made out to Cashel & Emly Diocese while for the envelope collection, cheques should be made out to Moyne-Templetuohy parish. Please give your contribution to one of the sacristans or one of the priests.

Data Protection – Volunteer Consent Forms

All involved in the various ministries in our Churches need to complete a data protection consent form which can be returned to Fr. Murphy’s house as soon as possible. These forms are currently being distributed and further blank forms will be available in both churches or can be e-mailed to people, if preferred. The forms will be held securely, and this requirement is to ensure that we are in line with Data Protection requirements.

Pope John Paul II Awards

The members of the group would like to say a big Thank You to all in the parish and beyond, who supported their Trócaire fundraiser, during Easter. A total of €927 was raised.

Scoil na Maighne

Moyne N.S. recycling clothes collection will take place on Wednesday, May 19th. Clothes can be dropped in the school yard near the tower on May 19th between 7am and 11 am. Many thanks for your ongoing support.

Moyne AC

The club resumed juvenile training last week and the five pods worked a treat, thanks in the main to our juvenile members and their parents who observed all the club covid protocols. The winner of “Split the Bucket” for weekending 30th April was Michelle Percy, Thurles. If you wish to be a contributor to this, please contact Kathleen who will be available at each of our club training sessions on Tuesday and Friday nights from 7.30pm. Cost is €2 per envelope and pre-pay options are also available.

Moyne-Templetuohy LGFA

Our U/8, U/10, U/12 & U/14 girls resumed training last week with the U/16 & U/18 resuming over the weekend. Only girls registered in 2020 can attend but any new girls wishing to start training with the club can text the club phone – 086 2662910 – to request a registration form. Health questionnaire must be filled in prior to attending training and can be assessed through foireann.ie.

Moyne-Templetuohy GAA

The club welcomed back our juvenile members last week. As soon as there is a further easing of restrictions the club is running a drive-in bingo each Thursday at 8pm. This could be as early as next week. Keep your diary free.