Tipperary Search and Rescue charity cycle in aid of North Tipp Hospice

Saturday June 26, members of Tipperary Search and Rescue are doing a charity cycle in aid of our unit and North Tipperary Hospice, from Nenagh to Clonmel, via, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Cashel, Cahir, and points in between.

Our members are already in training and this can be viewed on Facebook.

Donations can be made via iDonate.ie on our Facebook page Tipp A&R GROUP /NOSU.

Fundraising is vital to maintain our ability to respond when needed, anyone wishing to donate and not able to use the iDonate portal please contact the unit via tippsearchandrescue@gmail.com .

We remain available 24/7.