Great sadness in Ballingarry area with sad deaths of three locals

Late Richard Ireland, formerly of Renaghmore, Grange

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Ireland family on the death on Thursday April 22 of Richard Ireland, Clar Aoibhinn, Claremorris, Co. Mayo and formerly from Renaghmore, Grange, who died peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Richard will be sadly missed by his wife Olive, son John, daughters Laura, Marie, Donna and Jill, sons-in-law Vinny and Chris, mother-in- law Midie, sisters Olive and Gladys, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Richard’s funeral cortege travelled from Claremorris on Monday, April 26 for Funeral Service in Kilcooley Church. Burial took place afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Late Bridget (Bibi) Hayes, Glengoole

We extend our sincere sympathy to the family of the late Bridget (Bibi) Hayes, Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles.

Bridget passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ballinastick on Monday, April 26.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Hannah Hayes, she is deeply regretted by her loving partner Pat, her loving sisters Margaret, Ann and Catherine, her loving niece Ashling, other relatives and many friends.

Having reposed at her residence in Ballinastick on Wednesday evening, removal by Ronan’s Funeral Care took place on Thursday morning to the Church of St Patrick and St Oliver’s, Glengoole, for Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Late John Maher, Gortnahoe

We extend our sincere sympathy to Yvonne Tuohy and family, Coalbrook, on the sad death of her father John Maher, 2 St. Anne’s Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary, at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

John is deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Peggy, adoring family , Therese (Hayden), Triona (Queally), Yvonne (Touhy) Jonathan and Mairead, sons-in-law Mark, Eamonn, Fergus, Jonathan's partner Helena and Mairead’s partner Freddie, grandchildren, Eamonn Óg, Cillian, Darragh and Jack, brothers Tom, Dinny, Paddy, Martin and Gerard, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal was on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, for Requiem Mass followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.



“Go ndéana Dia trócaire orthu go léir.”