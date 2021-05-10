A warning to all Leaving Cert students - Mullinahone is watching you!

A WARNING TO LEAVING CERT STUDENTS FROM MULLINAHONE

Our Mullinahone correspondent urges everyone nationally to stay on their guard with regards Covid19.

Vaccines are beginning to be effective, but they take some time to be fully effective, so we are advised not to rush into things. The first jab doesn’t turn us into supermen or superwomen. It takes a week or even two for the vaccine to become effective. To become even more effective takes 7/14 days after the second jab. Do continue to social distance. Wear masks when in groups. Don’t congregate too closely. I notice that those who want to do the Leaving Cert this year are being advised to be extra careful not to pick up the virus.

Were a student unlucky enough to pick up Covid, we are told that there will be no second chance to do the Leaving Cert in 2021. This is a definite warning to both teens and their parents.

House parties are definitely off the menu.

Do look at the state of County Donegal and remember the outbreaks of Covid following Christmas 2020.