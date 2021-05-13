HALL REFURBISHMENT IN KNOCKAVILLA

The refurbishment work in Knockavilla hall is now complete. All that is left is to do the interior paint work. If anyone is available on any day that suits yourselves for any hour or two to help, please contact Kieran Slattery 0877934071.



SHARE THE SPOILS

The winner of last week’s Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council’s Share the Spoils was Caroline Hayes, winning €191. Caroline bought her envelope in Butle’s Centra.

This week's draw takes place tomorrow night, Thursday May 13 at 9pm in Knockavilla Hall.

Envelopes are available in all the businesses in Dundrum, and from the dispenser boxes at Knockavilla hall and in Donaskeigh village, both accessible 24/7.

SENIORS DAY OUT?

Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Councils would like to arrange a day coach trip July/August for our active retirement parishioners, all subject to covid guidelines at the time. We would like to get some feedback first of all to see if there would be an appetite for an event like this. If you think you might be interested in this, could you let any of our committee members know, John Browne, Helen Ryan, Darren O’Neill, Joe Daly, or Kieran Slattery.

LOCAL HISTORY

Tipperary Age Friendly older people's Council are developing a project to capture stories and tales of the past, listening to the voices of older people across Tipperary. This will be a fantastic opportunity to capture the living history of older voices in Tipperary, and to share stories and memories of the past. It is hoped to compile all this information from around the County, and make it available in print format in October.

The Community Council currently has some project documents relating to this initiative. If anyone would like to take part in this project, please contact any member of either Knockavilla or Donaskeigh community council, and we can get the necessary documents to you.

KICKHAM GAA CLUB

The Kickhams Lotto Jackpot was worth a whopping €13,600 last Monday Night. Tickets available in Butlers Centra, Quirke’s Garage, Heffernan’s Food store and from any committee member or online before 6pm next Monday. If unable to get to shops please support online with the following link: https://bit.ly/3cUNn3n