Masses will continue at pre-Covid times in Kilsheelan and Kilcash parish

PARISH NOTES

I’m sure many of you have been looking forward to the re-opening of churches for public Mass. So until further notice Masses in our parish will be at the usual pre-covid times ie Saturday at 6.15pm in Kilsheelan Church.

This Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube - St. Mary's Church Kilsheelan.

See also details of parish facebook page - Kilsheelan Kilcash Pastoral news.

Sunday Mass on 11.30 am in Kilsheelan and Mass in Kilcash at 10am.

Needless to say the usual guidelines eg. social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of masks must be observed. Our ministers of welcome (stewards) will of course help you as usual to find a suitable seat.

KILSHEELAN/KILCASH GAA CLUB

Reminder that membership is now due, payment may be made through Foireann or to any committee member.

A fundraiser to complete the Juvenile pitch project will take place on the June Bank Holiday weekend (Monday, June 7) in the format of a sponsored 5km run.

Also a portion of the funds raised will be donated to Pieta House and the local Hospice.

More details will be published closer to the event.

GAA SUMMER CAMP DATES

Please note dates for Summer Camp are July 26-30. Entries must be in by May 17, enquiries to secretarybng.kilsheelan. tipperary@gaa.ie