Big win for Drangan man in Tipperary GAA Draw

Big win for Pat Lyons

Congratulations to Pat Lyons of Newtown Drangan on winning €5,000 in the County GAA Draw on Friday night last. Promoter Eamon Hall gets €400 for selling the winning ticket.

The next County GAA Draw will be held on Friday night, June 4 with the draw live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm. If you wish to be included please contact your local promoter. Many had already paid their subscriptions before the draw was suspended following the December draw. Prizes in clude cars and cash prizes. If you’re not in you can’t win and remember that half of your subscription goes to your local club.

St. Patrick’s GAA Lotto

Next draw for a jackpot of €3,200 will be held on Tuesday May 25. Play in the local shops or on line at stpatsgaa.ie/

To ensure social distancing the draw will be held in Drangan Community Hall. Please take care of yourself and everyone else.

GAA Membership Fees

Membership fees for 2021 are now due and must be paid immediately by all players before training.

The closing date for all membership fees is Monday May 31. Adults €50. Under 18s, Students and Senior Citizens fee is €35 and should be paid to Treasure Marcus O’Halloran, Registrar Micheál Broderick or Secretary Catherine Mockler.

Juvenile fees should be paid to Treasurer Julie O’Halloran. Members or parents of Juvenile players must register on the new registration system Foireann on the GAA website.

Parish Lotto

Jackpot will be €2,700 for our next draw which will be held when the Coronavirus has abated.

School enrolments for September

St. Patrick’s Junior N.S., Drangan Is currently enrolling new pupils for September 2021. Please contact Mary Meagher at the school office (052-9152278) for enrolment.