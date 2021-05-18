Great sadness at passing of Katie Dunne, Ballingarry,

Sincere Sympathy



We extend our sincere sympathy to the Dunne family on the sad death on Sunday May 9, 2021 of Kathleen (Katie) Dunne (nee Shelly), Oakwood, Ballingarry, Thurles, County Tipperary.

Katie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Patrick, Katie is deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Kayleigh and Shannon, sons AJ, Aaron and Kierran, her grandchildren Devon, Roman and Halle, her parents Daniel and Hannah, her brother Donal, her sisters Trisha and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Katie reposed at her residence on Tuesday evening. Removal from her home by Dermot Ronan Funeral Care took place on the Wednesday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.