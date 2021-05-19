Completed works at Cahir will bring much pleasure to everyone

The Cahir Tidy Towns group have stepped up on weeding, litter picking and painting in anticipation of the national competition coming back this year in some form or other.

We would hope to get some geraniums out in the coming week now that the frost is gone. We also need to get some planting around the Square and all approach roads will be filled with sustainable planting.

Works on the Inch Field were finished up last week and we now have a lovely new path assessible to all. It will take some time for the grass seeds to grow on the verges and would appreciate if people could keep off the planted areas to help promote the quick recovery of the field. This path will be a huge asset to wheelchair users and older people with disabilities and those bad on the feet. There is more grass seed and more seating to go in this week.



VIADUCT WORKS ARE PROGRESSING

The viaduct works are progressing nicely and the wall at St Paul’s will be reconstructed having been knocked by one of the evergreen oaks that fell some years ago. Thanks to a local sponsor for allowing these works to go ahead and this area of town will now start to look as good as new after years of neglect. The new path is renovated all the way to the style at the End and back as far as Church Street. Works will be ongoing for a while in this area.

As the Covid restrictions lift, there will be temporary measures in place around town to accommodate outdoor dining and should help circulate people around the town so we need to keep an eye on extra litter. Hopefully we will be able to meet in bigger groups soon as members get vaccinated can team up and with the competition to commence we will need to be ready.