Opposition grows to telecoms masts in villages in Tipperary

Opposition is growing to the construction of telecoms masts in built up areas in the county, following a heated meeting in Gortnahoe over the weekend where some residents were said to be “stressed” at plans to build a large mast in the village.



Cllr David Dunne said there was “huge opposition” to masts going up near schools, playgrounds, and populated areas.



Cllr Michael Murphy said that large pieces of infrastructure going up near council housing is something the Council “will have to look at”. “There’s a tsunami coming down for every county council in the country. It’s not that we are against infrastructure, but we do need to come up with a clear policy regarding masts,” he said.



The size of the structure being proposed for Gortnahoe village was “really appalling”, said Cllr Jim Ryan. “We have some similar applications that went in to Littleton, and New Inn.



“The residents are extremely concerned, and they are legitimate concerns. These masts are being located a couple of feet away from private houses, GAA fields, playgrounds, schools and churches. And it’s just not acceptable.”

The residents want alternative locations that would satisfy the telecommunications companies, “but they are putting them in to the most cost efficient areas, which is normally beside existing villages.”

Senior planner Nuala O'Connell said they couldn't comment on individual applications, but all submissions will be taken on board.

