Knockavilla Donaskeigh news round up

Both Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Council would like to announce that we are very close to finalising our day coach trip for our active retirement citizens.



It is planned to take place around mid July, with a visit to Bunratty Castle, then onto Ennis town where dinner will be served in a town hotel, from where our group can explore the town itself for an hour or two.



The cost of the trip will include the coach, entry into Bunratty Castle plus light refreshments on site, as well as the full dinner in Ennis. We don't expect the price to go above €20 to €25 per person.



What we need now as a committee is to get an idea of people interested, so if anyone reading this post is, or has family members that would be interested, please contact the members listed, you don't have to commit at the moment, but just let us know if it's a trip you would like to take part if the date suits.



Kieran Slattery 0877934071

Helen Ryan 0879046671

John Browne 0877397529

Darren O Neill 0879579125

Joe Daly 0861893037.



This is another initiative that we can subsidise which is made possible from the support we receive each week from our Share the spoils draw.



Congratulations to Maureen Evans, Clonaspoe, our share the spoils winner last Thursday night, winning €201. This week's draw takes place this Thursday night June 24th at 9.30pm in Knockavilla Hall. Envelopes available in all the usual outlets in Dundrum village. Our dispenser box located at Knockavilla Hall is proving to be a very popular site for purchasing our envelopes, and we also have a box located in Donaskeigh village beside the postbox which is also popular with the local community in Donaskeigh.



A date for your diaries is Friday night October 15 in Knockavilla Hall at 7.30pm.



Anybody interested in local history, and the events and stories of local people who were involved in any of the activities during the era of the 1920s, and the struggles for freedom, this is a night you do not want to miss out.



We have some local speakers invited to share with us their knowledge of that era. We would also like to hear stories from the audience about any family members they would like to remember from those times.



This night will be a night of chat, information and a cuppa. While the event will be free, our capacity will be determined by HSE guidelines at the time, so from September, we will be providing tickets for pre booking.