Tipp Community Games congratulates seven winners

Cait Bannon, Holycross Ballycahillwho won the gold medal for u16 recitation
Plans are underway for an official presentation of both County & National medals as soon as possible.
Tipperary Community Games wish to congratulate the following seven competitors who brought honour and glory to the county winning medals on the National stage.
Gold u16 Recitation: Cait Browne, Holycross Ballycahill
Silver u10 Model Making: Roisin Norton, Ballingarry.
Bronze u12 Model Making: Ned Commins, Mullinahone
Bronze u12 Singing: Neala Graham, Roscrea
Bronze u12 Art: Eamon O’Bioragra, Newport
Pewter u10 Art: Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole
Pewter u12 Handwriting: Sally Power, Mullinahone.
Above: Above Conor Gleeson (Gortnahoe Glengoole)
Super congratulations also to David Ryan (400m Relay) and Sean Mockler(Hammer Throw) both former competitors from Moycarkey Borris who have been officially selected by AAI to represent Ireland at the European U23s Track and Field Championships in Tallinn, Estonia on July 8-11 . Excellent news and the Very Best of Luck to both athletes. These boys also won several county and national titles during their years in Community Games.
Visit the Aldi Community Games facebook page or County Tipperary facebook page to browse through the winning entries.
Roisin Norton of Ballingarry who took the silver medal for u10 model making.
It wasn't quite as sunny as this last Sunday for the St Declan's Way walkers but those who endured the rain nonetheless enjoyed the experience.
