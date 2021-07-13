HSE extends its sympathies on the passing of Dr. Seán McCarthy, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Dr Seán McCarthy R.I.P., former Chairperson of South Eastern Health Board

Dr. Sean McCarthy

The late Dr Sean McCarthy who passed away on Monday morning

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare extends its sympathies to the family of the late Dr. Seán McCarthy, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

In addition to his valued work locally throughout many years as a GP, Dr. McCarthy’s long career as a public representative included service as Minister of State, TD, Senator and membership of Cashel Town and South Tipperary County Councils.

Dr. Seán McCarthy served two periods as a member of the South Eastern Health Board – from 1999 to 2004 as a nominee of the Minister for Health and from 1999 to 2004 as a representative of South Tipperary County Council.

Dr. McCarthy served as the final Chair of the South Eastern Health Board, prior to the coming into operation of the HSE in 2005 and he subsequently served as a South Tipperary Council nominee on the HSE’s Regional Health Forum South.

Dr. Seán McCarthy’s contribution to health matters was an extensive and valued one, through important times in the development of health services in the South Tipperary area.

Suaimhneas síoraí dó.

