Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
The Blazers had a great turnout for a new walk at Heywood House near Abbeyleix.
This was an 8km, two hour hike around mature gardens and forestry, well worth the effort if you ever get the chance. Well done to everyone who made the effort.
This Thursday, July 15, sees the Blazers heading to a new walk for the club, the Camcor River Loop in Birr being led by Luke Ryan. This is an 8km, two-hour moderate flat walk and one not to be missed. Meeting at the County Arms Hotel carpark at 7.15 pm.
Please note carpooling only for those who are vaccinated. If you would like to join the group. you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193.
More News
Nenagh's court was told a man who was intoxicated on a bus in Nenagh was more than 2km from his home during lockdown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.