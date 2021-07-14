Templemore in shock at death of six-year-old Joshua Reilly in Wexford

Sympathy to his parents Jennifer and Lorcan, his brother Shane, grandparents Joe and Ellen O'Connor and Declan Reilly

Joshua Reilly RIP

Templemore and Clonmore are in shock this week following the tragic death of a local six-year-old boy, Joshua Reilly, in Co Wexford. 

Joshua died last Saturday, (July 10) while on holiday with his family. They are being comforted by friends and family. 

Local GAA club JK Brackens extended its sympathy to the family. "The club is deeply saddened by the passing of Joshua Reilly, Clonmore. Joshua passed away suddenly on Saturday evening while on holidays with his family in Wexford.


"Joshua, who was just 6 years old, was a sports fanatic who loved JK Brackens, Tipperary and Liverpool. He was a member of our U7 hurling and football group and trained weekly in the park and he loved attending blitzes with his friends.

"Just last week Joshua attended the club Cul Camp and enjoyed every minute. Joshua was a beautiful, happy boy with a huge smile who endeared himself to everyone he met.

We express our sympathy to his parents Jennifer and Lorcan, his brother Shane, his grandparents Joe and Ellen O'Connor and Declan Reilly, his extended family and his many friends in St. Joseph's Primary School.


"Ar dheis De go raibh a anam og." 

Joshua Reilly, of Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore, will be Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this evening, Wednesday, July 14, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Joshua's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlivelive.ie/templemoreparish

