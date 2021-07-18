Cloughjordan's Blue Door Sessions mini festival encourages creativity in music

This was a no-alcohol event organised by artist, writer, performer, and events manager, Joanna Ryan-Purcell

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Blue Door team has completed their first-ever mini-festival which took place in the Cloughjordan family home of event manager and organiser Joanna Ryan-Purcell.


Each evening had a different theme which made each night so different from the other.
This was a no-alcohol event and the reviews about this were extremely positive, with people saying they didn't miss the alcohol, they could appreciate the music more, parents could bring their children, and the atmosphere was safe and respectful.


This was a decision made by the founder of the Blue Door Sessions, artist, writer, performer, and events manager, Joanna Ryan-Purcell, who founded the Sessions in 2018. She wanted to make this event about the music and not about alcohol and it was extremely successful.


Joanna would like to extend her thanks to all of the event crew and the performers for helping her to realise her vision and she would like to thank everyone for coming to the Blue Door Sessions and stepping into the world of Joanna's Blue Door.


Plans and actions are in place for the next Blue Door Sessions event.
This is a stage for independent artists to perform and share their work in a relaxed atmosphere, and it is a creative space for people to inspire and be inspired.


Go to www.bluedoorsessions.ie for more information on upcoming events.

