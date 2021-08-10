Neala Graham from Roscrea is solo singing champ in Tipperary Community Games

Neala Graham from Roscrea, who won first in solo singing
Congratulations to Neala Graham from Roscrea on coming first in Tipperary Community Games Solo Singing Final and third in the All Ireland.
Neala has appeared on RTE with Donnacha O'Callaghan and has participated in many choirs through her school, Corville NS.
She was part of the group from Corville who recorded a track with Mike Denver last winter. Neala is the granddaughter of Mary and Neil Heffernan and Esther and George Graham. Neala is wished well in the future!
