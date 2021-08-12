12/08/2021

Castleiney National School - School Secretary Required

Castleiney National School - School Secretary Required

The board of management invites applications for the position of secretary, consisting of 10.5 hours per week covering the school calendar year (42 weeks).

The ideal candidate should have :
*Secretarial Experience
*Excellent Communication, interpersonal and organisational skills.
*Competency in maintaining financial accounts including wages, procurement, budgets, and monthly financial reports.
*Excellent word processing, excel, and IT skills.
*Experience in using online data platforms.
*Ability to write letters with fluency and accuracy.
*Experience in working in a child-centered environment.
Applications should be forwarded to:
Chairperson, B.O.M, Castleiney National School, Castleiney Village, Templemore, Co.Tipperary. E41X386
Alternatively by Email: castleineynsposts@gmail.com

Please apply no later than 5pm on August 13.

