17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Thurles Respite Services planned to return in September

HSE has confirmed that Thurles-based respite services are planned to resume in the Daughters of Charity Anusha Day Service

Thurles Respite Services planned to return in September

Deputy Cahill with Minister Rabbitte on her recent visit to Tipperary

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The HSE has confirmed that Thurles-based respite services are planned to resume in the Daughters of Charity Anusha Day Service from next month.

This confirmation comes following representations made by Thurles-based TD Jackie Cahill to the Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte. Minister Rabbitte visited Tipperary earlier this summer at the request of Deputy Cahill to engage with a number of disability services and service users around the county.

Following a visit to the Daughters of Charity day centre in Stafford St, Nenagh with Minister Rabbitte, Deputy Cahill has continued to engage with adult services in Tipperary for people with disabilities.

This latest development, and positive news for service users and their families in Tipperary, comes after a recent round of representations made by Deputy Cahill to Minister Rabbitte.

 Commenting on this today, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “The last year and a half have been exceptionally challenging on people with disabilities and their families. Respite services are absolutely essential for families and service users after a very trying eighteen months, providing a much-needed break for those who need it.”

In response to Deputy Cahill’s questioning the reopening of respite services in Thurles, the HSE said: “Rehab Care provides a centre based Respite Service in North Tipperary, which is located in both Thurles and Nenagh and provides a service to 58 services users.

"However, due to COVID, the Respite Residential Service in Thurles has had to temporarily change purpose and operate as an Isolation Unit.”

Deputy Cahill clarified that “Rehab Care relocated the provision of their Thurles Respite Service to Nenagh with reduced capacity to comply with social distancing criteria and ensure the health and safety of all services users. The HSE has informed me that service users who were availing of Thurles-based respite beds were facilitated in Nenagh and transport was also provided.

“I also understand from the HSE that all requests for respite nights were facilitated and the staff in both centres must be credited for their work in this regard. Our frontline workers, right across the board, really are the heroes of this pandemic.”

Concluding, Deputy Cahill said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation that Rehab Care and the HSE Disability Services are planning on reopening the Thurles Respite Service in September and they assure me they are continuing to monitor the situation. This will come as a great relief to many service users and their families in the area and I would like to thank Minister Anne Rabbitte for working with me on this matter”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media