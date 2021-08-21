Tipperary charities can apply for community grant

Tipp charities can apply for a community bursary
Charities and Community Groups across County Tipperary are being invited to apply for funding through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants programme.
The store chain will distribute more than 150 €500 bursary grants nationally through the programme to local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services and make a real difference in their local communities.
Eight grants will be distributed amongst Tipperary charities and community organisations. Staff from each of Aldi’s Tipperary stores will select a charity or community organisation in its local area to award the bursary to, enabling Aldi’s staff to help the local good causes they care about.
More News
Lady Captain’s Prize at Dundrum House Golf Club. Colette O’Dwyer receiving the Lady Captain’s Prize from Lady Captain Anne Grace
Lady Captain at Slievenamon Golf Club Teresa O’Brien (left) pictured with the overall winner in her recent Lady Captain's Prize competition, Anne Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.