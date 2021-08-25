Search our Archive

25/08/2021

North Tipperary Parenting Support Guide is launched

Family and friends are invaluable but occasionally we need a little more

North Tipperary Parenting Support Guide is launched

Ann Deveraux (Project Coordinator Early Years), Olive Carter (Project Lead), Susan McGlone (Tusla, Manager - Parent Support Programme) and Niamh Hogan (Project Coordinator Family Support)

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Parents are always working very hard and over the last 18 months parents have had to take on the roles of many different people in their children’s lives.

We know that being a parent is the most important job of all but it is certainly complex and at times, challenging and tiring. The services that work to support parents across North Tipperary recognise this and have produced the North Tipperary Parenting Support Guide as a resource to parents.

Parents are always being encouraged to take care of themselves and an important part of self-care is knowing when to reach out and ask for help. Sometimes we are aware that we need assistance but cannot bring ourselves to ask for it. It can feel risky saying we need some help but it is a risk worth taking. No parent would hesitate if their child needs assistance.
Sometimes we actually don’t know who to ask or where to go for assistance.

Family and friends are invaluable but occasionally we need a little more. Knowing the support services that are available in your community can be helpful and getting the right information and support at the right time can really make a difference to the wellbeing of your child, your family and you. The recently produced North Tipperary Parenting Support Guide is a helpful place to start.
Tusla, the Child and Family Agency have taken the lead in producing this guide but it has been a real partnership of all the North Tipperary services. Within the guide you will find reliable information about the range of parenting supports available in North Tipperary, an outline of the supports each service provides and how to make contact with all the services. There is also some useful information regarding the key parenting messages and National Support Lines.


The services that worked on the guide were:-
Barnardos Family Support Service Centre, Thurles
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services
Community Substance Misuse Team
Child and Family Primary Care Psychology Department
Mid West Disability Services Early Intervention and School Age Team
North Tipperary Development Company
Ascend Domestic Abuse Services for Women
Public Health Nursing Department
Silver Arch Family Resource Centre
Templemore Community Service Centre
Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services Committee
Tipperary Childcare Committee
Youth Work Ireland Tipperary - MORE Family Support Project
Tusla Child and Family Agency and Tusla Parenting Support Champions
The guide will be available on all North Tipperary websites and we hope you find it useful. Make down loading the North Tipperary Parenting Support Guide one of your self-care steps.

