€104,000 clár funding for three Tipperary projects

Political leaders have welcomed €104,000 in Clár funding for three projects in Co Tipperary.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement that a total of €104,000 has been allocated to three Tipperary projects under Measures 1 and 2 of the CLAR programme.



St. Brigid’s National School in Donaskeigh has been allocated the maximum €50,000 for the provision of a footpath along the front of the school and the provision of designated bus set-down and parking spaces at the school.



Carrig and Riverstown GAA and Community Car Park will receive €27,000 to surface the car park at Carrig and Riverstown GAA Club grounds.



Funding includes a provision for biodiversity with a wild meadow area and enhancement of hedgerows.

Drangan National School will also receive the sum of €27,000 for road narrowing via kerbing and build-outs along with public lighting in order to introduce traffic calming in front of the school, playground and Community Centre. CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas.



The funding works in conjunction with local/Agency and other Departmental funding programmes and on the basis of locally identified priorities.



Senator Garret Ahearn said “I am delighted to have received confirmation that three Tipperary projects will receive €104,000 under the CLÁR Programme.



The funding comes under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, which is a key part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise our rural towns and villages.



The CLÁR Programme 2021 puts young people at the forefront. From investing in our schools, playgrounds, outdoor amenities and other projects. Investment in young people is an investment in our future – that’s what this week's announcement is all about.



This particular announcement under Minister Heather Humphries Department’s CLÁR Programme is the perfect example of why ‘Our Rural Future’ will be a game changer for Rural Ireland.

This year, Measure 1 of the Programme will provide almost €2 million in support for projects in 52 communities.

These projects will provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, traffic calming measures and car parking facilities.

This measure also continues to support projects that help adapt the environs of schools and community facilities to help meet challenges arising from the pandemic,” concluded Senator Garret Ahearn.