Top marks for St Conlon's nursing unit in Nenagh

St Conlon's Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh has received a positive report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in a recently published report.



An inspector carried out an unannounced one day review on services at the HSE-operated St Conlon's on April 13 2021. The report was published on August 23 last.



All such care homes are required to undergo HIQA inspections in line with national guidelines.

St Conlon's is located centrally in the town of Nenagh in north Tipperary.



The centre is single storey and is designed around an enclosed central garden area. The centre can accommodate up to 27 residents. The service provides 24-hour nursing care to both male and female residents.



Long-term care, respite and palliative care is provided, mainly to older adults. Bedroom accommodation is provided in 17 single bedrooms and five twin bedrooms.



The inspector met the majority of residents present during the inspection and spoke to about five residents in more detail.

The overall feedback from residents was that the staff were very kind and caring, that they were well looked after and they were happy living in the centre. Residents reported that communication in the centre was good and that they had been kept up-to-date regarding the restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic. They told the inspector that they had regular discussions with staff about the pandemic and how they had been provided with lots of information.



The inspector noted that, “on the morning of inspection, most residents were seen to be up and about, some were still resting in their bedrooms, some were relaxing in the main day room, others were observed to be walking about as they wished, coming and going from their bedrooms and the dining room.



The inspector noted that the privacy and dignity of residents was well respected.” Overall, the facility was deemed to be compliant in 13 out of 15 areas surveyed, including capacity and quality of care.

Full report in this week's Tipperary Star page 35