Tipperary gardaí seize suspected drugs during car search at Moneygall
The gardaí in Tipperary seized a quantity of suspected illegal drugs after searching a car at Moneygall last Thursday.
The search was carried out after gardaí responded to a report of suspicious activity.
A file on the matter will be prepared for the DPP pending analysis of the substance found.
