Significant funding announced for LIT and Mary I

€38 million in additional funding has been announced for higher education institutions for the coming academic year.

Among those to benefit from the funding are LIT and Mary Immaculate College who both have bases in Tipperary.

This funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040 and will be provided through the Higher Education Authority.

€1.77 million is being allocated to Limerick Institute of Technology which has campuses in both Clonmel and Thurles.

Mary I – which has a Thurles base – is to get almost €700,000 under the devolved capital grant allocation which will facilitate higher institutions to address a number of key capital investment priorities.

Announcing the funding Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris stated that the money will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus-based learning.

It will also allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year.