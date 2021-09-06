Enjoying life at Cashel Residential Older Person Services

Some activities that weren’t practical for much of pandemic have been resumed, to the enjoyment of everyone, at Cashel Residential Older Person Services.

All subject to applicable restrictions and various other public health considerations, recent weeks have seen a wonderful programme of activities in place – beginning during July’s heatwave and the visit to the Our Lady’s Hospital grounds by an ice cream van!

Subsequent weeks have featured the taking place – all outdoors and on site at Our Lady’s – of Masses, an exhibition of Latin Ballroom Dancing, a Fashion Show and a Staff Fancy Dress Tea Party for the residents. An excursion to the seaside in Tramore, Co. Waterford was another highlight.

Pride in local South Tipperary sporting achievements were also reflected on the schedule. A visit to the Minella Racing Stables in Clerihan proved a big thrill for all involved. There was also a special treat for a contingent of residents, when renowned racehorse trainer Aidan O’ Brien hosted them for tea at his headquarters in Ballydoyle, Rosegreen.

Undertaking an expanded programme of activities by late summer and with appropriate protective measures in place has been an aim of the Activities Team and management at Cashel Residential Older Person Services since earlier this year, following on from the COVID119 vaccination roll out and the reintroduction of limited visiting and gradual easing of some public health restrictions.

Barry Power (Director of Nursing of the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Cashel Residential Older Person Services), said renewing such activities for the residents has been an achievement, in addition to sustaining the positive atmosphere long associated with the health services’ care of the elderly locally:

“We are constantly striving to enhance the living experience of all our residents and families in a meaningful way and our Activities Team are outstanding in that respect.”

“We are very much aware at Our Lady’s and St. Patrick’s that we are still managing through a pandemic. It’s just over a year now since we completed the transfer of long stay residents from St. Patrick’s Hospital to new facilities prepared at the former Our Lady’s Hospital building in Cashel.

"There has been outstanding work carried out before, around that and since in continuing the great tradition of care associated with older person services in this part of Co. Tipperary. I am very proud of the team we have. At a challenging time all around us, there has been outstanding dedication to ensuring a high quality environment for residents in Our Lady’s and the ongoing rehab and day hospital services in St. Patrick’s.”

“The residents themselves – and all of our families and the tremendous support forthcoming from the community – have also featured in the perseverance. It was heartening for us to see the enjoyment these recent activities brought. Hosting the ice cream van and taking in the fun that went with the fashion show and fancy dress events – all taking place outdoors and in sunshine – were the stuff of great memories for us all. In previous years, trips to the seaside were always looked forward to in Cashel Residential Older Person Services. Of course, it was one of so many things we weren’t able to do last year. Therefore, it was a special moment to see it back.”

“Over the years, Cashel Residential Older Person Services have had unstinting support from the equine industry around us in South Tipperary. It was a great experience for us, therefore, to be so generously hosted at Minella and Ballydoyle.”

“Notwithstanding that we are still navigating our way carefully towards a safer society, Cashel Residential Older Person Services would like to thank everyone that has been so supportive to us and we look forward to better days ahead.”