07/09/2021

Clonmel housing scheme shortlisted for award

Clonmel housing scheme shortlisted for award

A housing estate in Clonmel is in the running for a prestigious national award.

The Glenconnor housing scheme is up for a Community Housing Award from the Irish Council for Social Housing and is one of a number of other schemes in contention to win the award.

Projects shortlisted for the ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards 2021, on 23rd September 2021 are also competing in our first ever Public Choice Award 2021.

People can vote for Glenconnor on the www.icsh.ie between September 6th and September 13th.

