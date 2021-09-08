Tipperary village very proud of the very own "Ronaldo"

Cappawhite’s answer to Ronaldo, Willie Armshaw
Ronaldo
Cappawhite’s answer to Ronaldo, Willie Armshaw comes off the bench for Treaty United and once again scores a goal to make it 3-0 against Cobh Ramblers. Well done!
Michael is 18
Birthday greetings to Michael Carmody, son of Sean and Joan who celebrated his 18th birthday last week. Many many more years.
Friend[s name omitted
On last week’s issue from the late Mary Hughes Quirke’s obituary her friend Ursula was omitted as her best friend with Joan O’Dwyer, Ballenleenty.
May she rest in peace.
Sorry Ursula.
Sympathy
Sympathy to the family of the late Sadie Ryan (Doyle) née O’Shea, Sadie who was formerly from Toem and died in Leeds, England.
May she rest in peace.
League champions
Congrats to our Intermediate ladies who defeated Moycarkey/Borris in the recent League Final. The final score was 4-2 to 3-4.
Try to be gentle with yourself and accept how you are feeling in a given moment without forcing yourself to have more energy.
