09/09/2021

Tipperary hurling championship fixtures for this weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures - September 10th - 12th

Dan Breen: 

Group 1:

Drom & Inch vs Upperchurch Drombane, Saturday Sep 11th @ 3.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium

Thurles Sarsfields vs Éire Og Annacarty, Saturday Sep 11th @ 6pm; Venue: Dundrum

Group 2:

Holycross Ballycahill vs Mullinahone, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Littleton

Toomevara vs Clonoulty Rossmore, Sunday Sep 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium

Group 3:

Kiladangan vs JK Brackens, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Nenagh

Loughmore Castleiney vs Moycarkey Borris, Sunday Sep 12th @ 6pm; Venue: Holycross

Group 4:

Borris-Ileigh vs Kilruane MacDonaghs, Friday Sep 10th @ 7.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium

Roscrea vs Nenagh Éire Og, Saturday Sep 11th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Toomevara

Seamus O'Riain:

Group 1:

Thurles Sarsfields 'B' vs Kiladangan 'B', Saturday Sep 11th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Templederry.

Carrick Swans vs Burgess, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: The Ragg.

Group 2:

Clonakenny vs Templederry Kenyons, Saturday 11th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Templemore.

Silvermines vs Newport, Sunday 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Nenagh

Group 3

Sean Treacys vs Gortnahoe Glengoole, Saturday Sep 11th @ 12pm; Venue: Semple Stadium.

Killenaule vs Ballina, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2pm; Venue: Borris-Ileigh.

Group 4

Lorrha Dorrha vs Portroe, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2pm; Venue: Cloughjordan.

St Mary's vs Cashel KC, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cahir.

Intermediate Hurling Championship:

Group 1:

Moyne Templetuohy vs Drom & Inch, Sunday Sep 12th @ 12pm; Venue: Templemore.

Borrisokane vs Cappawhite, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Newport.

Group 2:

Knockavilla Kickhams vs Moneygall, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Holycross.

Ballybacon Grange vs Carrick Davins, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Clonmel.

Group 3

Boherlahan Dualla vs Kilsheelan Kilcash, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.

Moyle Rovers vs Golden Kilfeacle, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cashel.

Group 4:

Shannon Rovers vs Arravale Rovers, Sunday Sep 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Drombane.

Ballinahinch vs Ballingarry, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Clonoulty

