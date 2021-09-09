Tipperary hurling championship fixtures for this weekend

Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures - September 10th - 12th
Dan Breen:
Group 1:
Drom & Inch vs Upperchurch Drombane, Saturday Sep 11th @ 3.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium
Thurles Sarsfields vs Éire Og Annacarty, Saturday Sep 11th @ 6pm; Venue: Dundrum
Group 2:
Holycross Ballycahill vs Mullinahone, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Littleton
Toomevara vs Clonoulty Rossmore, Sunday Sep 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium
Group 3:
Kiladangan vs JK Brackens, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Nenagh
Loughmore Castleiney vs Moycarkey Borris, Sunday Sep 12th @ 6pm; Venue: Holycross
Group 4:
Borris-Ileigh vs Kilruane MacDonaghs, Friday Sep 10th @ 7.30pm; Venue: Semple Stadium
Roscrea vs Nenagh Éire Og, Saturday Sep 11th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Toomevara
Seamus O'Riain:
Group 1:
Thurles Sarsfields 'B' vs Kiladangan 'B', Saturday Sep 11th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Templederry.
Carrick Swans vs Burgess, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: The Ragg.
Group 2:
Clonakenny vs Templederry Kenyons, Saturday 11th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Templemore.
Silvermines vs Newport, Sunday 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Nenagh
Group 3:
Sean Treacys vs Gortnahoe Glengoole, Saturday Sep 11th @ 12pm; Venue: Semple Stadium.
Killenaule vs Ballina, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2pm; Venue: Borris-Ileigh.
Group 4:
Lorrha Dorrha vs Portroe, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2pm; Venue: Cloughjordan.
St Mary's vs Cashel KC, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cahir.
Intermediate Hurling Championship:
Group 1:
Moyne Templetuohy vs Drom & Inch, Sunday Sep 12th @ 12pm; Venue: Templemore.
Borrisokane vs Cappawhite, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Newport.
Group 2:
Knockavilla Kickhams vs Moneygall, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Holycross.
Ballybacon Grange vs Carrick Davins, Sunday Sep 12th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Clonmel.
Group 3:
Boherlahan Dualla vs Kilsheelan Kilcash, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2pm; Venue: Cahir.
Moyle Rovers vs Golden Kilfeacle, Saturday Sep 11th @ 2.30pm; Venue: Cashel.
Group 4:
Shannon Rovers vs Arravale Rovers, Sunday Sep 12th @ 1.30pm; Venue: Drombane.
Ballinahinch vs Ballingarry, Sunday Sep 12th @ 5.30pm; Venue: Clonoulty
More News
Dylan Keating contributing to the successful Cahir Tidy Towns Drinks Cans monthly recycling last Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.