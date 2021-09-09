Landscapes of the Revolution project with a focus on Tipperary

As part of the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2021, Tipperary Heritage Office were delighted to commission the Landscapes of Revolution Project in conjunction with Abarta Heritage to map the archaeological landscape of the Kilcommon Ambush in partnership with the local community.
The attack occurred on 16 December 1920, when the IRA Active Service Unit of the No. 1 (North) Tipperary Brigade launched an attack on an RIC patrol that had just left their barracks at Kilcommon Cross. Although the ambush was initiated prematurely, the firefight that followed resulted in the deaths of four members of the RIC. In the aftermath, the homes of a number of local IRA volunteers were targeted for reprisal.
A key component of this project is to involve the local community in the process, through a series of events including a project inception talk, a research workshop, and a concluding talk on the results. Across the summer/autumn of 2021, series of updates will also be provided on the Landscapes of Revolution website.
