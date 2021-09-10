Search

10/09/2021

Cappa Gaels book final spot in defeat of Cashel KC

Cappa Gaels book final spot in defeat of Cashel KC

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Cappawhite Gaels 3-24
Cashel King Cormacs 1-13

Michael McCarthy at Dundrum

Cappawhite Gaels scored a comprehensive win over last year's West Minor Champions Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum on Wednesday evening last.

Cashel were quick off the mark when Anthony Walsh scored a good opening point after 20 seconds. However Cappawhite Gaels responded immediately with Ben White winning Neil Clancys puckout and running through and finishing to the net.

The first quarter was keenly contested with the teams swapping points leaving a draw game 1-04 to 0-7 at the 1st Water Break. After the break Cappa Gaels were in the ascendency with Mikey Carmody to the fore scoring three points in the period. Stephen Dee also chipped in with two points and Cappa Gaels went in 1-13 to 0-10 point leaders at Half Time.

The were no changes at the break and Cashel needed to get off to a good start however Mikey Carmody won the throw in and his long shot dropped short and as the Cashel Goalie tried to control it on the hurley Anthony Barry got a touch to it and deflected it to the net.

Cappa Gaels now led by nine and Cashel had a mountain to climb. Conor O'Dwyer started to come into the game more at this time and scored a good '65 but Stephen Dee, Conor Martin & Anthony Barry extended the Cappa Gaels lead. Stephen Dee scored his 4th of the game before Jack McGrath won a penalty for Cashel which Ronan Connolly duly dispatched past Neil Clancy.

Conor Martin and James Quinlan had points for Cappa Gaels either side of another Conor O'Dwyer '65 but when Anthony Barry grabbed a long delivery and finished strongly to the net the game was over as a contest. Another Conor Martin point followed by two Anthony Barry frees finished out the the game for Cappa. Gaels as both teams emptied the benches to give players a run.

Following an even first quarter Cappawhite Gaels were always on top and were thoroughly deserving winners. They had performances on every line with Mikey O'Brien, Pakie Barry, James Quinlan, Mikey Carmody and Anthony Barry playing well but it was the performance of the two 17 years old Sam Carmody & Stephen Dee that caught the eye as they scored seven points from play between them.

The losers will have better days and were best served on the night by full back Oisín Dwan, Ronan Connolly tried hard at midfield while Anthony Walsh was the best of the forwards.

Cappa Gaels now go onto the final where they will meet Knockavilla Kickhams in what should be a mouth-watering game.


Cappawhite Gaels: Neil Clancy, Tristan Stokes, Mikey O'Brien, Cian O'Carroll, Dara Duggan,  Pakie Barry, James Quinlan(0-03), Sam Carmody(0-03),  Stephen Dee(0-04), Ben White(1-0), Mikey Carmody(0-03), Sean Cleary (0-01), Conor Martin (0-04), Anthony Barry. (2-06),  Mark Treacy.

Subs used: Eoin Murray, Jamie Buckley, Patrick Horan, Thomas O'Mahony & Danny Clancy.

Cashel KC: Evan Moloney, Dónal Ryan, Oisín Dwan, Eoghan Murphy, David Burke, Conor O'Dwyer(0-02 '65), Paraic Brosnan, Cathal Quinn(0-02), Ronan Connolly (1-02, 1-0 Pen), David Clarke, Jaymes O' Sullivan, Joseph Davis, Anthony Walsh(0-02), JP Anglim(0-01), Jack McGrath(0-04, 0-3 frees).

Subs used: Ross Minogue,  Alex Dunne, Andrew Burke, Cian McGrath.

Referee: John O'Grady (Rosegreen) 

Tipperary man's wife agrees to pick up compo bill for her husband's offence

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 9

Rest in Peace

Tipperary schoolboys reunite 64 years after starting secondary school in Cahir

ST JOSEPH'S CAHIR CLASS REUNION

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media