Cappa Gaels book final spot in defeat of Cashel KC

Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Cappawhite Gaels 3-24

Cashel King Cormacs 1-13

Michael McCarthy at Dundrum

Cappawhite Gaels scored a comprehensive win over last year's West Minor Champions Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum on Wednesday evening last.

Cashel were quick off the mark when Anthony Walsh scored a good opening point after 20 seconds. However Cappawhite Gaels responded immediately with Ben White winning Neil Clancys puckout and running through and finishing to the net.

The first quarter was keenly contested with the teams swapping points leaving a draw game 1-04 to 0-7 at the 1st Water Break. After the break Cappa Gaels were in the ascendency with Mikey Carmody to the fore scoring three points in the period. Stephen Dee also chipped in with two points and Cappa Gaels went in 1-13 to 0-10 point leaders at Half Time.

The were no changes at the break and Cashel needed to get off to a good start however Mikey Carmody won the throw in and his long shot dropped short and as the Cashel Goalie tried to control it on the hurley Anthony Barry got a touch to it and deflected it to the net.

Cappa Gaels now led by nine and Cashel had a mountain to climb. Conor O'Dwyer started to come into the game more at this time and scored a good '65 but Stephen Dee, Conor Martin & Anthony Barry extended the Cappa Gaels lead. Stephen Dee scored his 4th of the game before Jack McGrath won a penalty for Cashel which Ronan Connolly duly dispatched past Neil Clancy.

Conor Martin and James Quinlan had points for Cappa Gaels either side of another Conor O'Dwyer '65 but when Anthony Barry grabbed a long delivery and finished strongly to the net the game was over as a contest. Another Conor Martin point followed by two Anthony Barry frees finished out the the game for Cappa. Gaels as both teams emptied the benches to give players a run.

Following an even first quarter Cappawhite Gaels were always on top and were thoroughly deserving winners. They had performances on every line with Mikey O'Brien, Pakie Barry, James Quinlan, Mikey Carmody and Anthony Barry playing well but it was the performance of the two 17 years old Sam Carmody & Stephen Dee that caught the eye as they scored seven points from play between them.

The losers will have better days and were best served on the night by full back Oisín Dwan, Ronan Connolly tried hard at midfield while Anthony Walsh was the best of the forwards.

Cappa Gaels now go onto the final where they will meet Knockavilla Kickhams in what should be a mouth-watering game.



Cappawhite Gaels: Neil Clancy, Tristan Stokes, Mikey O'Brien, Cian O'Carroll, Dara Duggan, Pakie Barry, James Quinlan(0-03), Sam Carmody(0-03), Stephen Dee(0-04), Ben White(1-0), Mikey Carmody(0-03), Sean Cleary (0-01), Conor Martin (0-04), Anthony Barry. (2-06), Mark Treacy.

Subs used: Eoin Murray, Jamie Buckley, Patrick Horan, Thomas O'Mahony & Danny Clancy.

Cashel KC: Evan Moloney, Dónal Ryan, Oisín Dwan, Eoghan Murphy, David Burke, Conor O'Dwyer(0-02 '65), Paraic Brosnan, Cathal Quinn(0-02), Ronan Connolly (1-02, 1-0 Pen), David Clarke, Jaymes O' Sullivan, Joseph Davis, Anthony Walsh(0-02), JP Anglim(0-01), Jack McGrath(0-04, 0-3 frees).



Subs used: Ross Minogue, Alex Dunne, Andrew Burke, Cian McGrath.

Referee: John O'Grady (Rosegreen)