Tipperary walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend

Another series of scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held at the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Nenagh, Limerick and Ennis this Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12.

Clinics are being held as part of the national effort to maximise the number of Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, and Moderna Dose 2 vaccinations. They are also for those people who have already received an AstraZeneca Dose 1 who, as per national guidance, can now receive a Dose 2 of Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will take place at the following locations and times this weekend:

Saturday, September 11, Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2; Moderna Dose 2; 9am-6pm

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, Limerick Racecourse: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2; Moderna Dose 2; 9am-6pm

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, West County Hotel, Ennis: Pfizer Dose 1 & 2; Moderna Dose 2; 9am-6pm.

Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer or Moderna should bring their vaccine record card with them, and note the following: for the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered: this should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are receiving Pfizer for their second dose. The second dose of Moderna must be administered at least 28 days after Moderna Dose 1.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian.

For identification, anyone attending these clinics should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. For queries, contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240 (9am-6pm, seven days a week). All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie. Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 may continue to register children on the HSE website via this link: https://vaccine.hse.ie/ #register

Last week, to close of business on Sunday, September 5, a total of 5,638 doses of vaccine were administered in the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres at Limerick Racecourse, the West County Hotel, Ennis, and the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, bringing to 346,936 the total vaccines administered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme since it began on January 4.

This total to date includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, patients in the various cohorts and age groups, and 13,205 vaccines that have been administered to 12-15-year-olds in recent weeks. The total does not include the vaccination work undertaken by our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

Last week’s regional total of 5,638 doses was composed of 2,609 vaccines in Limerick Racecourse; 1,648 in the West County, Ennis; and 1,381 in the Abbey Court, Nenagh.

While uptake for Covid-19 vaccination in the Mid-West has been very satisfactory, UL Hospitals Groups remains mindful of the transmissibility of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and we urge anyone who has yet to receive a first or second dose of vaccine to attend this week’s walk-in clinics, including anyone aged 16 and over, parents of children aged 12-15, and those who have received an AstraZeneca Dose 1 and can now receive Pfizer vaccine for their second dose.

UL Hospitals Group Covid-19 vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone with queries about Covid-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.