Nenagh Éire Óg Juniors retain top spot and guarantee semi-final spot

Junior: Our Junior As put in another fine performance last Friday evening to defeat Borrisoleigh by nine points in Round 4 of the Championship. The score in the game was 2 - 18 to 1- 12 with Cian Crowley and Craig Hilmi getting the goals. This win means we retain top spot in the table and a semi-final place guaranteed. Our final group game is against Kilruane which will take place the weekend after next.

Hard luck to our Junior Bs who lost out to Ballina at the weekend on a scoreline 1-19 to 1-12, Sean McTiernan getting our goal. This now ends this group's interest in the championship. Thanks to mentors Brian Maxwell, David Minogue, Stephen Ryan and Enda O’Sullivan for all their work with this group over the past few months and to all the players for their commitment.

Senior: Our seniors will play Roscrea in round two of the Co Championship next weekend. The game is fixed for Saturday at 5.30pm in Toomevara.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €6,700, to be in with a chance to win please play online through the link on the club’s website.

Tipperary Draw: The first draw of the 2021/22 draw will take place on Friday, October 1. All existing members will be contacted by their promoters over the coming weeks. We are also looking for new members to join the draw.

U5: Training continues every Saturday morning from 10 - 11am. Anyone else interested in joining Under 5 training please contact Erica on 0868774496. An online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

U7: Our Under 7 boys had a hurling blitz against Kilruane MacDonaghs on Saturday morning in Cloughjordan. Thanks to Kilruane for hosting.

Training continues on Tuesday evenings 6-7pm for the next couple of weeks and Saturday mornings 10-11am.

U9: Our U9s continued their run of games on Saturday mornings with the latest game against Toomevara. New joiners are always welcome, born in 2012 or 2013. Next Saturday's matches are with Kilruane in Nenagh.

Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm.

Under 11: Our Navy U11 hurling team played Kiladangan on Saturday morning in Nenagh. The other two teams will play Dúrlas Óg next weekend in Thurles.

Our footballers played Monaleen on Sunday evening in Nenagh. The boys had the pleasure of meeting rugby legend Paul O'Connell after the matches.

Midweek training from this week will only take place on Tuesday evenings. We look forward to using the new hurling wall and astro turf over the next few months.If anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 0874086439 or through the club social media pages.

U13 : Our U3D team played Toomevara last Tuesday evening in their last game of the round robin series and recorded a victory. Our U13A team played Silvermines in their quarter final on Tuesday evening (no result when going to press) while our D team will play Kiladangan in Portroe on Wednesday evening in their quarter final.

U15: Training will continue on Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for the knockout stages which start next week.

U17: Training continues each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the knockout stages beginning next week.

Goalkeeping training: Any player with an interest in developing their skills in this position please let your coach know in order to be included in the sessions.