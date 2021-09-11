Tipperary farmer is hoping to get the cream at 2021 dairy awards

Templemore dairy farmer Tommy Ormond has been nominated for this year’s NDC Kerrygold Qaulity Milk Awards,

Tommy, and his family run a herd of 110 cows between Thurles and Templemore, and was nominated for the award by Centenary Co-op Thurles.

Well known sportsman Tommy, who played hurling for Loughmore and football for Tipperary, runs the farm with his wife, Mary, and two daughters, Sara Jayne and Moira.

Tommy has been farming as far back as he can remember and is grateful to live in a community where family and neighbours are always willing to help however they can.

“Farming in general is a very important part of our community,” he said.

Tommy spends his spare time breeding draught foals each year, and attends shows with his family during the summer months.

“My father always bred a good, solid performing British Friesian cow, and I hope I can keep the herd true to type for him always,” he said. “I love the springtime, with the baby calves being born.”

One of the attractions of farming, he said was that it was “great to be working for yourself and to be your own boss”.

Farming since he was “able to put on a pair of wellies”, Tommy said that is was privilege to be able to carry the flag for his next generation, and hopefully, leave it in good stead for the next generation.

The Ormond farm is just one of 12 farm families nominated for this year’s awards. Dubbed the “Oscars of the Dairy World”, they recognise, and celebrate, the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

The nominated farm families are role models whose commitment inspires others and previous winners have provided a standard that has helped farms across the country adopt new and more sustainable ways of farming.

The theme of this year’s event centres around Irish Dairying: Delivering Sustainably and offers an ideal platform to celebrate farms that are industry leaders in sustainable food production.

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Dr Jack Kennedy, Dairy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, Professor Pat Wall from UCD and, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc.

Every year, entrants to the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards impress the judges with high calibre production practices and commitment to sustainable farming. Each finalist was put through intense scrutiny, including a thorough analysis of milk quality reports and technical data spanning 12 months.

The judging process also included an inspection on farm to gain insights into areas such as animal welfare and sustainability. All finalists clearly demonstrated excellent standards in all facets of food production and are true ambassadors for Irish dairy,” said Prof Wall.

The overall winner will be announced at the special outdoor awards ceremony at Moorepark Dairy Open Day on September 15.

To facilitate those that cannot attend due to governmental guidelines, the event will be live streamed from 9.00am until 10.00am and those interested can register on www.teagasc.ie/moorepark21